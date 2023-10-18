Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2023 --ChemCeed Receives Bronze Metal Rating in Sustainability Through EcoVadis



Chippewa Falls, WI – ChemCeed, a worldwide chemical distribution company, announced today that it has received a bronze metal rating in sustainability through EcoVadis, the world's leading provider of business sustainability ratings. EcoVadis assesses companies on their environmental, social, and ethical performance. ChemCeed's bronze metal rating is a testament to its commitment to sustainability and its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.



EcoVadis medals recognize companies that have completed the EcoVadis assessment process and demonstrated a relatively strong management system that addresses sustainability criteria by scoring companies on 21 sustainability criteria across four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, providing a performance benchmark which can be used to track improvement over time. The bronze metal rating is a acknowledgement of achievement that ChemCeed has placed among the top 50% relative to other assessed companies across the EcoVadis database.



"We are honored to receive a bronze metal rating in sustainability from EcoVadis," said Dana Brilla, Director of Operations and Marketing at ChemCeed. "This rating is a recognition of our hard work and dedication to sustainability. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact and being a good corporate citizen."



ChemCeed has implemented a number of sustainability initiatives in recent years, including:

- Maintaining a zero hazardous waste policy

- Sourcing sustainable chemicals whenever possible

- Fostering a company culture that values community service and involvement as well as diversity and inclusion



"We are proud of the progress we have made in sustainability," said Dana Brilla. "We are committed to continuing to improve our performance and being a leader in sustainable chemical distribution."



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed is a worldwide chemical distribution company that provides a wide range of products and services to customers in a variety of industries. ChemCeed aims to be a partner in your supply chain, with a streamlined and personal approach to customer service. ChemCeed is committed to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact.



About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's leading provider of business sustainability ratings. EcoVadis assesses companies on their environmental, social, and ethical performance. EcoVadis ratings are used by companies of all sizes to track and improve their sustainability performance.