ChemCeed Recertified as a ISO 9001:2015 Company

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2021 --ChemCeed, a worldwide chemical distribution company, announced today that the company completed an external audit and once again received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system. Receiving this accreditation demonstrates ChemCeed's ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications through an effective quality management system. ChemCeed was audited by the registrar NSF on December 10th, 2020 and received its recommendation for recertification.



ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The standard provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system and is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the system.



ChemCeed's commitment to its quality system goes hand-in-hand with its commitment to quality chemicals and personalized customer service. ChemCeed's management strongly supports the company culture of developing genuine relationships with its customers that lead to true customer satisfaction.



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed LLC is a woman-owned, minority-owned chemical and raw material supply company headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI with a worldwide distribution network. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country, and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction.