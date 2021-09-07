ChemCeed Recertified as WBENC Business

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2021 --ChemCeed LLC, a worldwide chemical distribution company, has once again been certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a Woman-Owned Business. This year is the 5th consecutive year that ChemCeed has been recognized by WBENC as a Woman-Owned Business.



WBENC Certification is the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses in the U.S. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.



By including women-owned businesses among their vendors, corporations, and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier/vendor diversity programs.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed LLC is a woman-owned, minority-owned chemical and raw material supply company headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI with a worldwide distribution network. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country, and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction.



About WBENC

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council is the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. WBENC is a resource for the more than 700 US companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC's certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs.



If you would like more information, please contact ChemCeed directly at 715-726-2300 or inquiry@chemceed.com