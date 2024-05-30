ChemCeed Sticks Around for the Adhesives & Bonding Expo: Bigger and Better in Novi, Michigan

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2024 --Calling all manufacturers and industry enthusiasts! The Adhesives & Bonding Expo, North America's largest free-to-attend trade fair for this sector, is returning to Novi, Michigan. Mark your calendars for June 25th to 27th, 2024, and get ready to dive into the world of cutting-edge adhesives and bonding solutions.



This year's expo promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Attendees can expect to:

- Connect with over 450 exhibitors: Explore a vast range of innovative adhesives, raw materials, and manufacturing machinery from leading companies.

- Network with 5,400+ industry professionals: Exchange ideas, build relationships, and discover potential partnerships that can propel your business forward.

- Learn from 60+ expert speakers: Gain valuable insights from industry leaders through informative presentations and panel discussions.



More Than Adhesives: A Co-Located Event



The Adhesives & Bonding Expo isn't going it alone. This year, it will be co-located with Foam Expo, creating a one-stop shop for everything related to foam and adhesive technology. This combined event offers a unique opportunity to explore the latest advancements in both fields and see how they can work together to optimize your manufacturing processes.



Stop by ChemCeed Booth Number 808



ChemCeed will once again be exhibiting at this year's Expo. Visit booth 808 to discuss how ChemCeed's products can help your formulation. ChemCeed will be showcasing product lines of Epoxy Resins, Plasticizing Esters, Blowing Agents, Glycol Ethers, Solvents, Organic Titanates and more! ChemCeed's broad catalog of raw materials are suitable for manufacturers in many sectors such as:



- Appliances and Furniture

- Automotive and Transportation

- Construction

- Aerospace

- Packaging

- Medical

- Electronics



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed is a leading provider of innovative chemical raw materials. The company offers a wide range of products to support the adhesive and coatings industry, including solvents, viscosity modifiers, plasticizers, coalescing aides, epoxy resins & curing agents, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed is committed to developing high-quality, sustainable coating solutions that meet the needs of its customers.