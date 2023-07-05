ChemCeed Successfully Passes NACD Responsible Distribution® Verification Demonstrating Its Commitment to Health, Safety, Security, Environmental, and Sustainability Perfo

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2023 --Today, ChemCeed announced that is has successfully passed their National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) Responsible Distribution Verification, reaffirming that company's commitment to the health, safety, and security of their employers, communities, and the environment. Responsible Distribution is NACD's verified environmental, health, safety, security, and sustainability program allowing members to demonstrate their commitment to continuous performance improvement in every phase of chemical storage, handling, transportation, and disposal.



"Responsible Distribution is critical to the chemical distribution industry's ability to safely deliver more than 30 million tons of product every year," said NACD President and CEO, Eric R. Byer. "Through their successful verification, ChemCeed has committed to the continuous improvement of the chemical distribution industry's responsible management and handling of chemicals that ensure NACD members effectively support industries the U.S. relies on most, like agriculture, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing equipment, and many others."



The Responsible Distribution program requires verification of facilities against a set of guiding principles, including strict adherence to laws and regulations and participation with interested entities in creating responsible laws, regulations, and practices to help safeguard the community, workplace, and environment.



Participation in Responsible Distribution has significant benefits, including lower instances of safety and environmental incidents, better documentation of company policies, better communication with local communities, reduced audit time and costs, and increased credibility.



"We are proud to announce that ChemCeed has completed our 2023 Responsible Distribution Verification. Environmental, health, safety, and security (EHS&S) is one of our company's top priorities and we appreciate the NACD's recognition of our efforts and our commitment in our everyday practices." – Marimel Enderes



To learn more about Responsible Distribution, visit www.nacd.com/rd/about/.