ChemCeed to Attend AFPM 2022 International Petrochemical Conference

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2022 --ChemCeed, a worldwide chemical distribution company, will be attending the AFPM International Petrochemical Conference in San Antonio, Texas. The conference is tailored specifically for the petrochemical industry, and will feature training and education on key political, economic, and environmental issues. The International Petrochemical Conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio on March 27 to March 29, 2022.



ChemCeed is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials, such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product



