ChemCeed to Attend AMPP Annual Meeting & Expo

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2023 --ChemCeed, a worldwide chemical distribution company, will be attending the AMPP Annual Meeting and Expo in Denver, Colorado from March 20-23, 2023. The event is hosted by the Association of Materials Protection & Performance. To schedule a meeting, please contact that the ChemCeed Sales Department.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials, such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product.