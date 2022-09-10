ChemCeed to Attend ILMA Annual Meeting

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2022 --ChemCeed, a worldwide chemical distribution company, will be attending the ILMA Annual Meeting in Marco Island, Florida from October 1-4, 2022. The event is tailored to members from all facets of the lubricants industry, with a focus on education, market trends, and networking. ChemCeed will also have a tabletop display at the event. To schedule a meeting, please contact that the ChemCeed Sales Department.



ChemCeed brings decades of experience in the lubrication and grease market and is a trusted supplier of corrosion inhibitors, functional additives, basestocks and specialty esters to manufacturers of lubricants, metal working fluids, engine coolants, cleaners, and corrosion protection products.



About ILMA

The Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Association (ILMA) has been representing member companies in the lubricants industry for nearly 80 years. Their goal is to improve performance, increase efficiency, and be the voice of the industry before Congress, regulatory agencies and industry groups.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials, such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product.