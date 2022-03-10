ChemCeed to Attend ILMA Engage 2022

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2022 --ChemCeed, a worldwide chemical distribution company, will be attending ILMA Engage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The conference is tailored specifically for members of the Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Association, and focuses on growing business relationships and making a difference in the lubricants industry through new business trends, leadership and innovations. ILMA Engage will be held at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort on April 7 to April 9, 2022.



ChemCeed is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials, such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product



