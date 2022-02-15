ChemCeed to Attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Career Fair

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2022 --ChemCeed, a worldwide chemical distribution company, will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Career Fair in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The event is established to connect upcoming graduates with area employers for internship and permanent employment opportunities. The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Career Fair will be held on March 16, 2022.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials, such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product



To learn more about ChemCeed, visit their website.



https://www.chemceed.com

715-726-2300