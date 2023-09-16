ChemCeed to Bring Exciting New Product Developments to the International Elastomer Conference

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2023 --ChemCeed will be exhibiting at the International Elastomer Conference in Cleveland, OH on October 16-19, 2023. ChemCeed would like to invite all attendees to stop by booth number 145 to discuss the many products ChemCeed offers in to the rubber industry, including plasticizers, rubber accelerators, flame-retardants, process oils and pigments. During the show, ChemCeed will be showcasing innovative new additions to its product line.



About the International Elastomer Conference

The International Elastomer Conference is hosted by the Rubber Division of the American Chemical Society and brings together educators, customers, manufacturers, and material suppliers. It provides a forum for the exchange of ideas, regulatory reforms, and emerging technologies, while allowing those in the industry to learn, network, and make new connections.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed LLC is a woman-owned, minority-owned chemical and raw material supply company headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI with a worldwide distribution network. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction. For more information on ChemCeed, please visit www.chemceed.com.