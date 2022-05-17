ChemCeed to Exhibit at 2022 Adhesives & Bonding Expo

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2022 --ChemCeed will be exhibiting at the Adhesives & Bonding Expo that is co-located with the Foam Expo North America in Novi, MI on June 28-30, 2022. ChemCeed would like to invite all attendees to stop by booth number 505 to discuss the many products ChemCeed offers into these industries.



About the Adhesives & Bonding Expo

Adhesives & Bonding Expo and Foam Expo Conference will bring together high-level representatives from a cross-section of the entire foam and adhesives supply chains to best answer your questions on a variety of key topics, including market trends, performance requirements, and applications for the many industries including leisure, automotive and packaging. The conference will run over three days, and remains completely free-to-attend. To register for a free pass to the event, please visit https://www.adhesivesandbondingexpo.com/.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed LLC is a woman-owned, minority-owned chemical and raw material supply company headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI with a worldwide distribution network. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction. For more information on ChemCeed, please visit www.chemceed.com