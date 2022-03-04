ChemCeed to Exhibit at American Coatings Show

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2022 --ChemCeed, a worldwide chemical distribution company, will be exhibiting at the American Coatings Show in Indianapolis, Indiana. The conference is tailored specifically for the coatings industry, and will feature training and education on innovative products, technologies, equipment and services. The American Coatings Show will be held at the Indiana Convention Center on April 5 to April 7, 2022. ChemCeed will be exhibiting at Booth 3082.



ChemCeed is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials, such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product



