ChemCeed to Exhibit at STLE Annual Meeting 2022

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2022 --ChemCeed LLC, a worldwide chemical distribution company, will be exhibiting at the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida on May 15th-19th. The event will feature over 500 technical presentations, application-based case studies, best practice reports, discussion panels and a trade show. The meeting will be held at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort on Sunday, May 15th through Thursday, May 19th, with the Exhibition running from May 16-18th. ChemCeed will be at booth #527 at the Exhibition.



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed is a full-service woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials such as specialty esters, base oils, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product. ChemCeed will be featuring select base oils and specialty additives for grease, lubricants, and metalworking fluids.



To learn more about ChemCeed, visit their website.



https://www.chemceed.com

715-726-2300