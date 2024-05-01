ChemCeed to Feature New Line of Specialty Esters at STLE Annual Meeting & Exhibition

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2024 --ChemCeed, a leading supplier of specialty chemicals, will be exhibiting at the upcoming Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) Annual Meeting & Exhibition, taking place at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN on May 19th to May 23rd, 2024.



At the show, ChemCeed will be showcasing its new line of specialty esters, designed to meet the demanding requirements of a variety of applications. The new esters, especially the diesters, offer the advantage of higher viscosity indexes, low pour points, high flash points, low temperature fluidity, low volatility, high thermal stability and oxidation resistance, as well as excellent overall lubricity characteristics.



"We are excited to promote our new line of specialty esters at the STLE Annual Meeting & Exhibition," said Dana Brilla, Director of Operations at ChemCeed. "We are seeing a lot more interest in formulation with specialty esters, not only because of their properties but also because of their biodegradability and low toxicity."



In addition to its new line of specialty esters, ChemCeed will also be showcasing its full range of lubrication and tribology products at the show including corrosion inhibitors, base oils, and other specialty chemicals. Visitors to ChemCeed booth 612 will have the opportunity to meet with company representatives and learn more about how ChemCeed's products can help them improve the performance and efficiency of their operations.



ChemCeed will also be hosting a private reception and customer appreciation event on the evening of May 21st. This exclusive gathering will provide a platform to connect with valued customers, industry leaders, and esteemed guests in a relaxed and social setting. It's an opportunity for ChemCeed to express our gratitude for the continued support of our customers and vendors and share exciting developments for the future.



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed is a leading supplier of specialty chemicals, serving a variety of industries. The company is committed to promoting innovative products that meet the needs of its customers. ChemCeed is headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI.