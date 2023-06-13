ChemCeed to Host Booth at Adhesive and Bonding Expo in Novi, MI

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2023 --ChemCeed LLC, a worldwide chemical distribution company, will be exhibiting at the annual Adhesive & Bonding Expo in Novi, Michigan on June 20-22nd, 2023. The event, along with the concurrent Foam Expo, is the largest exposition and conference for the industrial bonding and foam products industry. The Expo will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI, and ChemCeed will be at booth #808 at the Expo.



ChemCeed is excited to announce launch a new line of products targeted to the C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industry at the expo. The new line will include offerings such as titanate catalysts, coalescing aids, epoxy resins and curing agents. This line will complement the industrial solvents and plasticizers that ChemCeed currently markets to these industries.



ChemCeed LLC is a woman-owned, minority-owned chemical and raw material supply company headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI with a worldwide distribution network. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country, and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction.



