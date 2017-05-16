ChemCeed to Host Booth at STLE Annual Meeting 2017

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2017 --ChemCeed LLC, a worldwide chemical distribution company, will be exhibiting at the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia on May 21-25th. The five-day event will feature over 500 technical presentations, application-based case studies, best practice reports, discussion panels and a trade show. The meeting will be held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta, GA on Sunday, May 31st, at 8:00 AM to Thursday, May 25th at 5:00 PM. ChemCeed will be at booth #107 at the Exhibition.



ChemCeed is a full service woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product. ChemCeed will be featuring select corrosion inhibitors and specialty additives for grease, lubricants, and metalworking fluids.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed LLC is a woman-owned, minority-owned chemical and raw material supply company headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI with a worldwide distribution network. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country, and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction.



ChemCeed supplies corrosion inhibitors, functional additives, basestocks and specialty esters to manufacturers of lubricants, metal working fluids, engine coolants, cleaners, and corrosion protection products. ChemCeed, along with our subsidiary company NCeed Enterprises, brings you decades of experience in the Lubrication & Grease market as a trusted supplier.



About STLE

The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) is an international professional membership association dedicated to the study of interacting moving surfaces. Improving the performance of equipment and products, conserving resources and protecting the environment through tribological advances is the mission of the society.



STLE is the leading technical organization serving more than 13,000 industry professionals and 250 companies and organizations that comprise the tribology and lubrication engineering business sector. STLE offers its members industry-specific education and training, professional resources, technical information, certification programs and career development.