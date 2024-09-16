ChemCeed to Participate in ILMA Annual Meeting 2024

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2024 --ChemCeed, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals, is proud to announce that Tom Allred, the company's Sales Manager, will be representing ChemCeed at the Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Association (ILMA) Annual Meeting. The event will take place from September 28 to October 1, 2024, at the Broadmoor Hotel in the scenic city of Colorado Springs, Colorado.



The ILMA Annual Meeting is a premier event in the lubricants industry, attracting key decision-makers, industry leaders, and innovators. This year's conference promises an enriching agenda featuring insightful sessions, networking opportunities, and discussions on the latest industry trends and challenges.



As ChemCeed's Sales Manager, Tom Allred brings extensive experience and industry knowledge to the role. His participation in the ILMA Annual Meeting underscores ChemCeed's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry developments and maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders in the lubricants sector.



"I am looking forward to meeting with customers, learning about new developments in the industry, and connecting with new members," said Tom Allred. "I am excited to be back in Colorado Springs, and am thankful for all the hard work the ILMA staff and ILMA members have done. Their continued dedication and participation play a key role in moving the industry forward."



This year ChemCeed will be highlighting a new line of specialty esters for the lubrication, grease, and metalworking industry. These products can be used as synthetic Group V base oils, and are well suited for environmentally friendly lubricants due to their biodegradability and low toxicity profile.



For more information about ChemCeed and its products, please visit www.chemceed.com or contact call 715-726-2300.



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed supplies corrosion inhibitors, functional additives, base stocks and specialty esters to manufacturers of lubricants, metal working fluids, engine coolants, cleaners, and corrosion protection products. ChemCeed, along with our subsidiary company NCeed Enterprises, brings you decades of experience in the Lubrication & Grease market as a trusted supplier.