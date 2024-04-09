ChemCeed to Showcase Innovative Coating Solutions at the American Coatings Show

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2024 --ChemCeed, a leading provider of chemical raw materials used for innovative coating solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming American Coatings Show (ACS), taking place in at the Indianapolis Convention center in Indianapolis, IN from April 30th to May 2nd, 2024.



The ACS is the premier event for the coatings industry, bringing together leading manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors from around the world. At the show, ChemCeed will showcase its latest advancements in chemistry for coating technologies, including a new line of titanate products.



This line of primary and secondary titanates finds many useful applications in the coatings industry. Areas of application include wire enamel varnish, zinc flakes, float glass, and anti-corrosive coatings. Some products can also be used as adhesion promotors or catalysts in the production of plasticizers, silicones, and resins.

"We are excited to participate in the ACS 2024 to showcase our new line of titanate products as well as connect with industry professionals from around the globe," said Dana Brilla, Director of Operations & Marketing at ChemCeed. "The ACS is a valuable platform for us to showcase our innovative coating solutions and learn about the latest trends in the industry."



ChemCeed invites attendees to visit booth # 1770 to:

- Learn about ChemCeed's unique solutions for the coatings industry

- Review ChemCeed's new lines of Titanate chemistry

- Discuss their specific raw material needs with ChemCeed's experts



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed is a leading provider of innovative chemical raw materials. The company offers a wide range of products to support the coatings industry for a variety purposes, including solvents, viscosity modifiers, plasticizers, coalescing aides, epoxy resins & curing agents, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed is committed to developing high-quality, sustainable coating solutions that meet the needs of its customers.