ChemCeed to Showcase Lubricant Product Line at the 2023 ILMA Annual Meeting

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2023 --ChemCeed will be attending the Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Association (ILMA) annual meeting this year, as well as sponsoring the Fun Run and Sports Breakfast of Champions at this year's event. The event will be held October 7 – 10th, 2023 a the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA. This year marks the association's 75th Anniversary, and the meeting will be attended by key decision makers in the lubricant industry. ChemCeed would like to take a moment to highlight our lubricant product lines considering the upcoming event.



ChemCeed supplies corrosion inhibitors, functional additives, base stocks and specialty esters to manufacturers of lubricants, metal working fluids, engine coolants, cleaners, and corrosion protection products. ChemCeed, along with our subsidiary company NCeed Enterprises, brings you decades of experience in the Lubrication & Grease market as a trusted supplier.



This year ChemCeed will be highlighting a new line of specialty esters for the lubrication, grease, and metalworking industry. These products can be used as synthetic Group V base oils, and are well suited for environmentally friendly lubricants due to their biodegradability and low toxicity profile.



Additionally, ChemCeed supplies a line of Castor Oil derivatives such as Sebacic Acid, Dioctyl Sebacate, Dibutyl Sebacate, and Dimethyl Sebacate. Sebacic Acid serves as a complexing agent for grease manufacturing as well as a corrosion inhibitor for metalworking fluids. Dioctyl Sebacate, Dibutyl Sebacate, and Dimethyl Sebacate can also be used in grease and can serve as synthetic base oils for lubricant applications.



ChemCeed also offers Tolyltriazole and Benzotriazole for copper corrosion protection. This is well complimented by ChemCeed's Sebacic Acid, Dodecanoic Acid (DDDA) and Undecanoic Acid (UDDA) which also serve as corrosion inhibitors.



For more information, visit our tabletop display at this year's ILMA annual meeting or contact ChemCeed to arrange a meeting with one of our sales representatives.