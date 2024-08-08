ChemCeed Unveils Innovative Line of Reduced Carbon Footprint Plasticizers at the International Elastomer Conference

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2024 --ChemCeed, a leading innovator in the chemical industry, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming International Elastomer Conference (IEC) 2024, taking place from September 9-12 in Pittsburgh, PA. At this renowned rubber & silicone industry event, ChemCeed will proudly showcase its latest advancement in sustainable chemistry: a groundbreaking line of reduced carbon footprint plasticizers.



As the industry continues to navigate the challenges of sustainability and environmental responsibility, ChemCeed remains at the forefront of promoting solutions that enable customers to attain higher levels of sustainability without reformulating away from the existing chemistries they have already employed. The new line of plasticizers, designed specifically for existing elastomer applications, represents a significant leap forward in reducing the environmental impact of polymer processing.



Key Highlights of ChemCeed's Reduced Carbon Footprint Plasticizers:

- Reduced Carbon Footprint: These innovative plasticizers are manufactured to have a traceably lower carbon footprint during production using the mass balance approach.

- Tried & True Performance: Despite their eco-friendly production process, the chemical structure of these plasticizers has not changed, so you can expect them to deliver the same superior performance, ensuring optimal flexibility, durability, and processing ease for elastomer products.

- Regulatory Compliance: The new line meets stringent global environmental regulations, making it an ideal choice for manufacturers aiming to achieve sustainability goals and improve their green credentials. The production of these products is certified by ISCC-Plus and ISCC-EU (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) for the traceability and sustainability of raw materials in the supply chain.



"ChemCeed is committed to leading the industry towards a more sustainable future," said Dana Brilla, Director of Operations & Marketing at ChemCeed. "Our new line of plasticizers not only provides a greener alternative but also maintains the high performance that our clients have come to expect. We look forward to demonstrating how our solutions can help shape a more sustainable future for elastomers."

Attendees of the IEC 2024 are invited to visit ChemCeed's exhibit at booth 1106, where they can interact with the company's experts, explore the new plasticizer range, and discuss tailored solutions for their specific applications.



For additional information about ChemCeed's new line of reduced carbon footprint plasticizers or to schedule a meeting during the conference, please contact:



Tom Allred

Sales Manager

ChemCeed

Phone: 715-726-2300

Email: inquiry@chemceed.com

Website: www.chemceed.com



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed is a leading supplier of specialty chemicals and plasticizers committed to delivering high-quality products and innovative solutions to the elastomer and polymer industries. With a focus on sustainability, ChemCeed strives to provide cutting-edge technologies that drive environmental and performance advancements in the chemical sector.



Media Contact:

Dana Brilla

Director of Operations & Marketing

ChemCeed

Phone: 715-726-2300

Email: dana@chemceed.com



For more details about ChemCeed's participation at IEC 2024 and the new plasticizer line, please visit https://chemceed.com/news/the-mass-balance-approach-to-sustainable-chemical-production.