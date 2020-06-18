ChemCeed Unveils New Division, CF Products, to Supply Cleaning Products

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2020 --ChemCeed is announcing the formation of a new division, CF Products, to better serve and grow its offering of janitorial cleaning, and disinfectant products on the local and regional level.



CF Products will carry a line of janitorial products that will initially include an all-purpose cleaner, surface cleaner, floor cleaner, toilet bowl cleaners, and hand sanitizer. More products will be added to the line over time as driven by customer demand. These products will be packaged in gallon and quart sizes, ready-to-use, and stocked in Chippewa Falls, WI.



ChemCeed saw the need for distribution of these types of products on the local level and brings the advantage of using its Chippewa Falls headquarters as the stocking point, allowing for convenient pickups. Vice President, Rolly Enderes, says, "ChemCeed has been working on breaking into the retail chemical supply industry for over two years, and we felt the cleaning chemical market would be a good place to start. Leading up to 2020, we have been working on bringing this line of product to market, and it seems like it could not have been a better time. With COVID-19 affecting the entire world, we are really seeing the need for disinfectants, sanitizers, and other cleaning products more than ever. We look forward to serving our Chippewa Valley community and entire region with our new division, CF Products."



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed is a full-service woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product



