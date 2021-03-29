ChemCeed Vice President, Rolly Enderes, to Participate in NACD's Emerging Leaders Program

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2021 --ChemCeed Vice President, Rolly Enderes, has been selected to participate in the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) Emerging Leaders Program. The Emerging Leaders program is designed to cultivate the next generation of company and industry leaders by assisting to prepare leaders to step up and take their business to the next level. The program will enable emerging leaders to identify and tackle key aspects of leading a team and company, such as creating effective relationships to enhance productivity, using critical thinking skills to solve problems effectively, and influence and persuasion skill development.



The program will begin at the end of March and continue through November 2021, and events will take place in conjunction with various other NACD sponsored conferences and meeting throughout the year.



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed is a full service woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product



About NACD

The National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD), established in 1971, is an international association of chemical distributors and their supply-chain partners. Member companies process, formulate, blend, re-package, warehouse, transport, and market chemical products for over 750,000 customers.



The chemical distribution industry that NACD represents is a major economic engine, employing over 80,000 people and generating nearly $7.5 billion in tax revenue for local communities across the country, all while delivering valuable products to every industry sector.