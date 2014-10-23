Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2014 --Rhonda Markus, an eighteen-year veteran of the retirement services and financial services industry, has joined Winter Park firm Chepenik Financial as the new Senior Relationship Manager.



She serves as the primary day-to-day contact for the firm’s corporate plan sponsors and their employees. Her responsibilities include developing strategies to promote retirement plan enrollment and helping plan participants understand their plan features.



“I make sure that everyone gets as much as they can out of their retirement plan,” said Markus. “It has to be cost- and operationally efficient for our clients. And, it has to position participants to achieve their end goal: the ability to retire with confidence.”



Prior to joining Chepenik Financial, Markus served as Vice President and Client Manager for SunTrust’s Florida employee benefit solutions division. Her background also includes financial recordkeeping, compliance, plan conversions and investment experience as a financial advisor. According to managing partner, Jason Chepenik, “It’s not just her expertise, but her exceptional service skills that make Rhonda a perfect fit for Chepenik Financial.”



Markus holds a number of professional designations, including the Qualified 401(k) Administrator (QKA) and Accredited Asset Management Specialist.



About Chepenik Financial

Since 1973, this family-owned financial services firm has been helping clients develop the resources they need to live healthier, happier, more fulfilling lives. Chepenik Financial offers corporate retirement plans, health and wellness plans, and wealth management services for individuals, companies and non-profits organizations.



For more information, visit: www.chepenikfinancial.com



