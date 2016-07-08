Cher Middleton to Share Real Estate Insights on Aim 2 Purpose Live Stream

Corona, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2016 --Cher Middleton, a respected and highly sought-after real estate professional, will appear on the live-streamed Aimed 2 Purpose online radio show Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m. PST.



Middleton, who leads The Middleton Group, will share her insights on where to find the best property and knowing the perfect time to purchase or sell real estate in southern California and beyond. She will also discuss important topics on building long-term wealth through prudent real estate investments.



"It is an honor to be invited to appear on Aimed 2 Please, a show that has done so much to help people realize their dreams and find a path to success," said Middleton. "I am truly looking forward to providing listeners with as much information and guidance as I can when it comes to buying, selling and investing in real estate. This is a great opportunity for me to reach more individuals and families who may be searching for their dream home—or those who are looking to sell their properties for as great of a return as possible."



Serving Inland Empire and the rest of southern California, Middleton and her team offer their clients a wide range of services on virtually all areas of buying and selling real estate. She has a unique set of skills and expertise, covering the areas of mortgage consulting, negotiating with homebuilders, financial services and loss mitigation.



Middleton was also recently approved to facilitate facilitate Certified First Time Home Buyer workshops for her clients. And, she regularly assists police officers, educators and other professionals who qualify for down payment assistance through the Department of Housing and Urban Development and other programs.



About Aimed 2 Purpose

Aimed 2 Purpose, hosted by Louise Hicks and Kennon Wesley Mason, focuses on helping listeners achieve their highest calling, giving them the resources and insights to allow them to have joy, peace, happiness and prosperity in their lives.



To listen to Middleton's appearance on Aimed 2 Purpose, tune into the program's live stream on Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m. by visiting http://www.gvbstudios.com/show/a2p.