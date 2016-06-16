Cherokee County and Castle Rock Appeal Fails

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2016 --On June 6, the Shawnee County District Court issued a final ruling denying motions filed by Cherokee County and the Castle Rock Casino developers against the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission after the court denied their lawsuit in March to reconsider the decision to proceed with the Kansas Crossing Casino. The plaintiffs had been seeking to stop progress, declaring that the commission had not followed proper procedures.



The court's decision clarified its March 31 ruling on two issues: (1) plaintiffs had filed a motion to amend their petitions and (2) plaintiffs had filed another motion seeking discovery. The court held against the plaintiffs on both issues. This ruling constituted a final court ruling on all the issues.



Cherokee County and the Castle Rock developers have since appealed to the Kansas Court of Appeals.



Meanwhile, construction of Kansas Crossing Casino continues.



"We're excited to move forward and continue giving job opportunities to hundreds of local Kansans," said Bruce Christenson, lead investor, and spokesperson. "The project has already come a long way since the groundbreaking and it's only a matter of time before we start giving back to the community and partnering with local vendors."



About Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel

The Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, located near the junction of U.S. Highways 69 and 400 in Crawford County, is a $70.2 million development that will feature 625 slot machines, 16 gaming tables, a 123-room Hampton Inn and Suites and a 600-seat entertainment complex. The project is scheduled for completion by March 2017. For more information on the Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, please visit www.kansascrossingcasino.com.