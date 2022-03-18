Cherry Bloom Design Emerges as a Leading Furniture Store in Hickory Flat and Blue Ridge, Georgia

Ellijay, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2022 --Nothing can better prop up the room than suitable furniture. Whether it's the dining space, kitchen, or any other area in the home, choosing the right furniture to deck it up is essential.



From the design to the selection of materials to the final output, Cherry Bloom Design can help with everything. The general contractors and new home designers go through the clients' requirements and deck up the home with innovative furnishings.



Under the able leadership of Karla, the Cherry Bloom Design team strives to make this experience super fun and stress-free. They work with the clients to choose or sketch the floor plan while selecting the tile package, paint colors and consider other finishes in the new home. The goal is to take away all headaches of the new homeowners, providing an exciting, rewarding, and valuable experience. Check out their gallery to see their projects.



Cherry Bloom Design is the right furniture store in Hickory Flat and Blue Ridge, Georgia, where clients get to sit with the experts and designers to discuss their requirements and needs. Karla and her team will spend valuable hours with clients to help choose their home finishes.



Cherry Bloom Design handles all the pain efficiently and effortlessly, from selecting kitchen cabinets to coordinating countertops and flooring options. Moreover, the company helps clients choose from the hundreds of indoor and outdoor rug options, fabrics, and upholstery for that perfect look.



Depending on the requirements and budget, one can opt for antique furniture, modern home furnishings, custom furniture, farmhouse decor with an elegant rustic flair. The Cherry Bloom Design team offers a range of furniture, including dining tables, side chairs, recliners, beautiful lux bedding, rugs, accent pieces, and everything to pull together and furnish a client's room. They mix styles for a unique look to create harmony and strike a balance.



For more information on this house builder in Blue Ridge, Georgia, and North Georgia, visit https://www.cherrybloomhomes.com/new-construction-and-fixer-uppers/.



Call 706-273-1000 for details.



About Cherry Bloom Homes & Design

Cherry Bloom Homes & Design is a company with old-world southern charm located in Ellijay, Georgia, the apple capital. They offer new home sales in Ellijay and Blue Ridge, GA, home remodeling, interior decorating and design, home staging, and more.