Cherry Bloom Homes and Designs Announces Open House for New Home Sales in Ellijay and Blue Ridge GA

Ellijay, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2017 --The founder of Cherry Bloom Homes & Design finds the greatest pleasure in helping their clients' find their dream home. They are home builders who built homes with passion. Not only are they involved in building new homes, but they also carry out home remodeling in Ellijay and Blue Ridge GA and home improvement with equal brilliance. Those who are looking for new home sales in Ellijay and Blue Ridge GA do not need to look beyond Cherry Bloom Homes & Design. The owner and designer, Karla Payne Abercrombie, has always had a passion and love for architecture and design and had a vision as a young girl of being a designer. She studied architectural design in school and then at the age of 19 she started her own business and built 12 rental properties. She followed her passion again after a few years after serving some time for her parent's company; she pursued her lost dream of designing homes once again. She has been very successful in that, and those looking for new homes for sale can attend the Open House to view the now available The Classy Cottage, all fully furnished and staged.



The elegant home is perfection and is on 1.5 acres of beautiful countryside. With the home's cottage feel and modern elegant touches, it is beautiful to win one over with its modern, yet traditional design. Landscaped beautifully with a large private back yard nestled within mature trees, and a private gated entry. This home is priced to sell by the owner/designer.



This home features a country cape style feel with simple elegance. The Designer gourmet kitchen features, white solid wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, an antique wood door which leads one to the large kitchen pantry, and an inset coffee bar in this one of a kind kitchen, along with all white wood ceilings including complimenting ship lap throughout the home. There are three stunning bathrooms with unique tile, marble vanities, solid wood cabinets, walk-in showers, and a large soaking pedestal tub in master. All in all, this is one property that will win people's heart with ease.



Get in touch with Cherry Bloom Homes & Design for a private viewing of their new home sales in Ellijay and Blue Ridge GA or call 706-273-8507 for details.



About Cherry Bloom Homes & Design

Cherry Bloom Homes & Design is a company with old world southern charm and is located in Ellijay, Georgia, the apple capital. They offer new home sales in Ellijay and Blue Ridge GA as well as home remodeling, interior decorating and design, home staging and more.