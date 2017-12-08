Cherry Bloom Homes Brings New Homes for Sale in Blue Ridge and Ellijay Georgia

Ellijay, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2017 --There is one company that can help find the home of one's dreams. The company is owned by one of the best builders and designers who believes that every home is different and has a story to narrate on its own. Karla Abercrombie has been associated with this industry for long, and she brings her creativity and passion to design and builds unique living spaces for the clients. Karla is also into rebuilding and remodeling living spaces so that homeowners can achieve what they have not been able to earlier. Cherry Bloom Homes has currently showcased some of its homes for sale in Ellijay and The Willows. The Willows has emerged to be one of the exclusive gated communities that enables one to live in tranquil surroundings. The company currently features beautiful new homes for sale in Blue Ridge and Ellijay Georgia that features The Rustic Ranch, The Industrial Farm House, The Classy Cottage and more. Coming 2018 Spring, Cherry Bloom Homes is all set to unveil The European Farm House.



Of all the homes for sale in Ellijay and The Willows, The Industrial Farm House needs a special mention. This property has been rightfully classified as the designer's hidden treasure in Ellijay. This industrial Farm House has it all, rustic notes, elegance, & galvanized metal, all spun together with a modern twist. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with a spacious 2550 sq. ft. plus a sizable 600 sq. ft. detached garage. This exquisite white board and batten Farm House welcomes you with an extravagant 40 ft. front porch. There are the breathtaking, magnificent 2 story ceilings with rustic wood beams and a 22 feet tall antique brick fireplace in this open concept living area. Whitewood ceilings, wood beams, large windows filling the space with natural light, hickory hardwood floors, stunning wood beaded chandelier, and solid wood doors will assure one that they have found the perfect home. The grand designer kitchen is truly one of a kind with the waves of the River granite flowing through, the barn wood 10 feet island, exceptionally tall solid wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel farm sink, antique wood door leading to the spacious pantry, & an inset coffee bar with glass doors.



Moving on, the master on suite is exclusively located for added privacy. Wood ceilings, rustic barn door, and triple windows greet one in their peaceful bedroom retreat which wouldn't be complete without an exquisite master bath.



Call 706-273-8507 for details or visit http://www.cherrybloomhomes.com/.



About Cherry Bloom Homes

Cherry Bloom Homes offers a wide range of beautiful homes for sale in Ellijay and The Willows. Under the able hands of Karla Abercrombie, Cherry Bloom Homes helps clients find their dream homes.