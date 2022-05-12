Cherry Bloom Homes & Designs Invites Clients at Furniture Store in Hickory Flat and Blue Ridge, Georgia

Ellijay, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2022 --Many people dream of having their own home. A home is not just a shelter; it is more than that to an individual. A great home is complete with quality furniture and home decor. For the house to look great, Cherry Bloom Homes & Designs brings its custom furniture and home decor experience.



At the furniture store in Hickory Flat and Blue Ridge, Georgia, Karla collects unique finds from vendors, and those special pieces are bought from European dealers. These antiques add interest and dimension to the home decor and new items. They are also unique in style, texture, and design and truly help add warmth and character to the space.



As an experienced and licensed general contractor, Karla knows precisely what it requires to create a new home design specific to family wants and needs. Cherry Bloom Homes Custom Builder uses its experience as fun and stress-free. They will ask their clients over on the second floor of their studio where they sit down together and choose or sketch the floor plan, choose the tile package, paint colors, and see many finishes that will be in the new home.



Creating a smooth and painless yet exciting, rewarding, and valuable experience is what they aim for. On the upper level of the furniture store, Karla and the team sit together with their clients to discuss home finishes and home decor. The idea of kitchen cabinets in a 3D rendering, coordinating countertops, flooring, and other custom design styles come up from such discussion.



The team will listen to the clients and evaluate and analyze their requirements. From indoor and outdoor rug options and fabrics to upholstery, Karla will help clients with the selection for the perfect look. Clients are allowed to express their design preferences. They will also have a live design portfolio streaming to display their projects.



For more information on house builder in Blue Ridge, GA, and North Georgia, visit https://www.cherrybloomhomes.com/new-construction-and-fixer-uppers/.



Call 706-273-1000 for details.



About Cherry Bloom Homes & Design

Cherry Bloom Homes & Design is a company with old-world southern charm located in Ellijay, Georgia, the apple capital. They offer new home sales in Ellijay and Blue Ridge, GA, home remodeling, interior decorating and design, home staging, and more.