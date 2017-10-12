Cherry Bloom Homes & Designs Offers Exclusive Home Remodeling in Ellijay and Blue Ridge GA

Ellijay, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2017 --There is one company that is well noted for offering new home sales in Ellijay and Blue Ridge GA. The owner and designer of Cherry Bloom Homes & Design, Karla takes pride in helping clients remodel their existing home to meet their expectations. For many years Karla has been doing this job with passion and dedication. It is not wrong to say that nothing delights Karla more than designing homes that are picturesque and highly-functional. The company retains its old South charm which is one their unique characteristics. They follow the same dedication when they are working on home remodeling in Ellijay and Blue Ridge GA.



Karla is an experienced new home designer who is eager to work with architects and fellow builders to make one's new home a showcase that is unique and designed with the client's wants and needs as the key factor. Karla believes in open talk and a consultation with her can help one to envision one's dream home.



Cherry Bloom Homes & Design is currently offering homes New Home Sales In Ellijay and Blue Ridge GA and will be adding up to 3 new projects every year. Karla's commitment to quality and unique character of her homes will keep the designs limited so that all of her resources can be dedicated fully to each project and each client.



Clients that invest in a Cherry Bloom Home will be offered design services, furnishing, realtor services, & the entire package to get clients' their dream home.



Being a designer of many years, Karla realizes that once a house is built, it is difficult if not impossible to incorporate changes or character to the same. That is why she stands side by side with the builder while on a remodeling project and works shoulder to shoulder with clients and their current builder to help achieve their dream home as the home is being built.



Get in touch with Cherry Bloom Homes & Design for a private viewing of their new home sales or call 706-273-8507 for details.



About Cherry Bloom Homes & Design

Cherry Bloom Homes & Design is a company with old world southern charm and is located in Ellijay, Georgia, the apple capital. They offer new home sales in Ellijay and Blue Ridge GA as well as home remodeling, interior decorating and design, home staging and more.