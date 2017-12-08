Cherry Bloom Homes Opens New Homes for Sale in Ellijay and the Willows

Ellijay, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2017 --Not all can help new homeowners to find the home of their dream. When one works with Karla Abercrombie, things are however different. Karla has a passion for designing and building homes, and she has many successful projects to her credit. After a small time of serving in her parent's company, she took her way and started following her passion. Among her successful projects is listed the new homes for sale in Ellijay and The Willows. Homeowners who are looking towards a perfect security of a gated community but along with the privacy of owning their piece of mountain property with only a few neighbors, this is the place to look for new homes. One can enjoy the best of country living at The Willows. Properties here are tucked away among the trees. The surrounding is tranquil and peaceful which makes staying here one of the best choices.



The one level homes from Cherry Bloom Homes are a mixture of a quaint cottage & a rustic farmhouse, all with an elegant, timeless, modern flair. All homes are completely custom from the wood ship lap bathrooms, white wood ceilings, marble, grey and white color tones along with every single detail being custom and a home full of character. Karla takes a note of all the details so that nothing is left undone. The idea is to build a home that is not only beautiful but full of conveniences as well.



Karla is currently acquiring her real estate license so that she can better assist her clients with the buying process as well as selling their current home. She has found that being able to assist her clients throughout the process helps in ensuring they sell their home for the top dollar which gives the client the ability to move into their home and it immediately is exactly what they have always wanted.



Get in touch with them today for details on all the new homes for sale in Blue Ridge and Ellijay Georgia. Call them at 706-273-8507 for more details or visit http://www.cherrybloomhomes.com/.



About Cherry Bloom Homes

Cherry Bloom Homes offers a wide range of beautiful homes for sale in Ellijay and The Willows. Under the able hands of Karla Abercrombie, Cherry Bloom Homes helps clients find their dream homes.