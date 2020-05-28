Chesterton Schools Network Adding Twelve New Schools in September 2020

Hopkins, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2020 --The Chesterton Schools Network (CSN), a family of classical, Catholic high schools announced today that twelve new schools will open across North America in September of 2020. With the expansion, there will be 30 schools in the Network, across the United States, Canada, and Italy.



"While the coronavirus has shut down schools across the globe, we are growing," said Dale Ahlquist, president of the CSN. "Parents who are wondering whether they will have a Catholic school available in the fall should be assured: we are open for business."



With twelve new schools opening this fall, Chesterton will have schools in fourteen US states, plus Canada, and its sister school in Italy. Chesterton schools are among the lowest cost private high schools in the nation, thanks to a unique business model, and dedicated faculty, parents, and clergy.



Named for the great English convert and author, Gilbert Keith Chesterton, Chesterton schools employ the classical approach to education. "We teach all subjects in the light of the Catholic faith," said Ahlquist. "Our students grow in intellect, spirit, and character. And they shine. They think clearly, speak well, and learn how to be leaders. They excel at academics – getting into the colleges and universities of their choice – but they also excel at life."



"Even through the current crisis, our schools continued to deliver a great classical education online with no loss of rigor," said Emily de Rotstein, executive director. "While the online environment is working, we look forward to getting back into our school buildings in the fall."



The new Chesterton schools opening this fall are in California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Alberta, Canada. Several additional schools are slated to open in 2021.



The Chesterton Schools Network is holding its first ever online open house at 7PM Central, Friday May 29 for parents across the nation interested in a faith-filled classical education for their children. The event, hosted by Dale Ahlquist and Emily de Rotstein, will honor this year's Chesterton Academy graduates and feature students, faculty, and headmasters from across the Network.



To find a school near you and register for the online open house, visit us here