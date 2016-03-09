Cheston Launches Its Official Store Chestonkart.com

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --Cheston is pleased to announce they have launched their new online store to showcase their DIY products. The company that has become a leading name in supplying DIY products to commercial customers and DIY fans keep their prices low by selling directly to their customer.



The new online store is easy to use, a list of products are listed with detailed information including price and delivery options. To celebrate the launch of the new online DIY store, Cheston has launched some huge discounts to make the products even more affordable. Those discounts include more than 30% off Air Blowers, with some being made available with 48% discount.



Air Blowers have become an important tool that can be used for different reasons, which includes clearing leaves, dust and dirt. They are portable and can be easily stored.



The air blowers currently available include:



Cheston CHB-30VS Forward Curved Air Blower. This blower is currently available with a 44% discount. It enables the user to clean their car and remove the dust. It comes with 6 Months Domestic Warranty Limited To Manufacturing Defects Only, Any Breakage Due To Logistics Is Not Included In The Warranty.



CHESTON AIR BLOWER VARIABLE SPEED 550W. This blower has become a firm favourite with DIY and garden lovers. As well as being able to remove dust and dirt, it can also be used in the garden or yard to remove leaves. It is powerful but compact. It is currently available at a 45% discount.



The online store has a wide range of Air Blowers available, which also includes the Cheston CH-VC1000 Portable Vacuum Cleaner, which comes with a 42% discount.



All products will be shipped out within 48 hours of the order being placed. Customers will be able to follow the status of their order and the delivery status by logging into their account. All products come with a guarantee and are provided by CHESTON, who has become a leading supplier of DIY tools.



To see the latest Air Blowers available, please visit http://www.chestonkart.com/browse/blower



About CHESTON

CHESTON has become a leading name in supplying DIY tools. They stock a whole range of products all with low prices.



