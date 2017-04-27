Chi Chaga Introduces New Line of Chaga Mushroom Coffee and Multiple Flavours

Quebec, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2017 --Chi Chaga Mushrooms is adding nine new variants to its current line of Chaga chunks and powder products including a new brand of Premium Chaga Coffee. The newly added flavoured products include: Chaga Turmeric, Chaga Cinnamon CHAGAMON™, Mint, Sage, Ginger, Caraway, Anise, Clove and Chaga Java™ Coffee.



The company said the new line is aimed at "consumers who are seeking healthy, sustainable and natural food products.



"Our new line of superior quality superfoods taps into this healthy lifestyle and is in line with our commitment to provide consumers with delicious, honest, high quality and carefully selected products"



Chaga Java™ Morning Fuel provides premium 100% wild Canadian Chaga Mushroom and medium roast Arabica coffee. A nutritious blend with a delicious fragrant aroma, and a smooth refined flavour, the ultimate duo for true Chaga and coffee connoisseurs.



Chi Chaga™ and Chaga Java™ is sold through national and independently owned health food stores across the U.S and Canada as well as through trusted online retail sites and chichaga.com



About Chi Chaga

Nestled in the Laurentian mountains of Quebec Chi Chaga™ is a leading Canadian based Chaga harvester, distributor and R&D company offering a wide variety of Inonotus Obliquus related products.



Chaga (Inonotus obliquus) is a mushroom that grows on a birch tree. For thousands of years "Siberian" Chaga was widely used in China, Japan and Russia. Chaga is documented as early as 100 BC as "The King of Herbs," "A Gift from God" and "Diamond of the Forest"



Chaga is also referred to in Asian culture as the "Mushroom of Immortality." It contains one of the highest antioxidant levels of any plant found on earth and scores 52000 on the ORAC scale (ORAC stand for Oxygen Radical Absorbency Capacity).



Chaga also contains very high levels of SOD which stands for Superoxide Dismutase, an enzyme that greatly protects against serious oxide damage. Studies have shown that SOD acts as both an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory in the body.



Chaga contains 215 phytonutrients including 29 polysaccharides or beta glucan derivatives.



Learn more at chichaga.com



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Chi Chaga™ products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Media and wholesale contact: distribution@chichaga.com