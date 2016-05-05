Chicago-Based Marole Mindfulness Group Helps People Through Teaching Mindfulness Techniques

Highland Park, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --In 2014, Bupa undertook a study and found that 44% of people living and working in the USA suffered from stress. In 2015, statisticbrain reported that 77% percent of people regularly experience physical symptoms caused by stress. These figures show that stress in the modern world is increasing and causing men and women negative emotions. One company set to change those figures and help people to reduce and overcome their stress problems is Marole Mindfulness Group.



Marole Mindfulness Group teaches Mindfulness techniques to help people learn how to react and deal with situations as they happen. The company also enables people to deal with difficult thoughts as well as dealing with sleep problems and other emotions.



Through using Mindfulness exercises, a person can overcome their negative emotions and reduce or overcome the impact that constant negative chatter can have on their life. With so much going on in people's lives these days, it is easy to develop poor sleep and eating habits, and lose focus at work and in everyday life. Marole Mindfulness Group are experts at helping people or learn the tools to overcome these stressors in life, and come out the other end a better and stronger person. With the help of Marole Mindfulness Group and Mindfulness exercises, people can improve their lifestyle.



The Founder of Marole Mindfulness Group says, "We teach Mindfulness courses where people will learn the tools they need to deal with serious problems in their life. It is an important and powerful technique that continues to show positive results."



The company can teach individuals and families Mindfulness techniques or offer their courses to people within the workplace. Mindfulness at work increases employee focus and increases productivity.



For more details on these powerful techniques and to learn how it can help to give people back their life and deal with difficult situations, please visit http://mmindfulnessgroup.com



About Marole Mindfulness Group

The founders of Marole Mindfulness Group are Jody and Larry Riesberg, a husband and wife who have been married for 30 years. When Jody and Larry were faced with a difficult family hardship, they realized that their 25 years of yoga and mediation practice were not enough to stop the nonstop, gloomy chatter in their heads.



