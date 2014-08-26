Chicago Cleaning Company Announces Plan to Restore Residences and Businesses Ravaged by Disasters

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park, a Chicago disaster recovery company, is on a mission to restore homes and businesses damaged by fire, smoke, flooding, or mold. The goal of their ServiceMaster Restore program is to offer immediate relief and get life back to normal for home and business owners as quickly as possible after disaster strikes. ServiceMaster disaster recovery technicians are available 24 hours/day to respond to emergency requests. They also guarantee arrival on the scene within 1 hour of the initial call.



The sooner a disaster recovery crew can get to work, the better their chances are of saving vital home or business infrastructure. ServiceMaster’s experienced recovery experts quickly assess the damage at a disaster site and come up with a restoration plan that keeps as much of what’s left as possible. Their motto is to act swiftly and confidently, restoring peace of mind first, and building up from there.



The ServiceMaster Restore team’s ability to stay calm in the face of a disaster comes from decades of experience responding to extreme situations. Every clean up is unique, but the skills required to restore a disaster site are ones that keep developing over time until they become second nature. With ServiceMaster’s background in home and commercial cleaning, the ServiceMaster Restore program came as a natural extension on their broad range of offerings.



About ServiceMaster

In addition to disaster recovery, ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park provides floor cleaning, duct cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, and carpet cleaning in Chicago, Illinois. Their customers have relied on these and other quality home, residential, and commercial services for over 60 years.



To find out more visit, www.servicemasteroflincolnpark.com