Chicago Cleaning Service Performs Air Duct Cleaning and Sanitization

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2014 --Chicago cleaning and disaster recovery company ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park provides residential duct cleaning that’s beneficial in the summer months when the air conditioning is getting cranked and homes are filled with recycled air that can carry dust, bacteria and allergens. The cleanest air is available to Chicago homeowners with the services offered by ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park’s well-trained team of experts and high-quality equipment and sanitizers. For many homeowners, air duct cleaning may not be a recurrent priority on the seasonal cleaning to-do list. Duct cleaning services can help provide the cleanest, freshest air for family, friends, pets and guests.



Often, a home’s heating and cooling systems suffer from neglect and inconsistent maintenance. The result is a collection of dust, pollen, and debris that contaminate the quality of air recycled through the filters and ducts throughout the home. In addition, moisture from condensation gets trapped and pools in the ducts, increasing the likelihood that microbiological growth, such as spores, molds and fungus, can develop and be released into the air, polluting the home’s atmosphere. ServiceMaster reminds homeowners to keep air ducts, diffusers, heating and cooling coils, filters and fan motors contaminant free with a full duct cleaning.



In addition to the basic cleaning routine, ServiceMaster can perform a full duct sanitizing regimen. Duct sanitizing takes home air purification one step further with the use of a liquefied chemical cleaning agent. A well-trained team of professional cleaners vaporize the liquid cleaner and it’s applied via spray into the air flow of the home’s heating and cooling system. This carries the agent throughout the entire duct system, attaching to any present bacteria and microbial growth and eliminating it. Cleaning the home’s ducts presents a fine opportunity to complete a whole house cleaning and sanitization event, extending the deep clean to carpets, upholstery, hard floors, curtains and more. To learn about ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park’s duct cleaning services and their full selection of residential cleaning offerings, visit them online at www.servicemasteroflincolnpark.com