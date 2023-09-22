Chicago Industrial Fasteners Achieves Superior Results in VDA 6.3 Audit, Outpacing Competitors in Key Performance Metrics.

West Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2023 --West Chicago, IL - September 22, 2023 — Chicago Industrial Fasteners (CIF), a leading supplier of standard and specialty fasteners to the manufacturing industry, proudly announces its success in a recent VDA 6.3 audit conducted by Navistar's parent company, Traton SE. This accomplishment underscores CIF's unwavering dedication to delivering superior service, quality, and reliability to its valued customers.



The VDA 6.3 audit (Verband der Automobilindustrie), is a rigorous process-based audit standard that evaluates and improves controls within a manufacturing organization's new product introduction and manufacturing processes. CIF's remarkable achievement in this assessment highlights its commitment to upholding the highest industry standards and ensuring top-notch product and service quality.



CIF attained an audit score of 94%, securing its position as an "A" grade supplier. This rating is the highest possible classification. Industry competitors scored an average of 89% in similar audits. This achievement underscores CIF's dedication to continuous improvement, sustained growth, and maintaining a robust quality system.



Gabriel Contreras, Director of Quality, Janet Real, Quality Assistant, and Paul Kasak, Global Sourcing Manager, have been lauded for their efforts in audit preparation. Their commitment to excellence and upholding the highest standards were pivotal in CIF's success. In a rapidly evolving industry landscape, where swift time-to-market is paramount, CIF's achievement aligns with the stringent requirements of the German automotive industry. VDA 6.3 compliance, with its process-based audit standard, has become essential for Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers. CIF's accomplishment demonstrates its adaptability and dedication to meeting the unique demands of the automotive sector.



"We are thrilled by our exceptional results in the VDA 6.3 audit," said Gabriel Contreras, Director of Quality at Chicago Industrial Fasteners. "This achievement is a testament to our entire team's dedication, hard work, and commitment. As we continue to grow and evolve, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and unwavering commitment to our customers."



As Chicago Industrial Fasteners expands and welcomes new customers, the company remains devoted to excellence, embracing change, and upholding the highest ethical standards. John Price, President at Chicago Industrial Fasteners, stated, "This validation from VDA 6.3 underscores our role as a trusted partner and value-added solutions provider for manufacturing enterprises seeking reliability, integrity, and excellence."



About Chicago Industrial Fasteners (CIF)

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Chicago Industrial Fasteners (CIF) is a premier supplier of standard and specialty fasteners to the manufacturing industry. With an unwavering commitment to quality, integrity, and reliability, CIF provides unparalleled service to its valued customers. Employing rigorous inspections, industry-leading practices, and a vast vendor network, CIF ensures its products meet the highest standards of excellence. As a trusted partner, CIF continues to grow, evolve, and excel for its customers!