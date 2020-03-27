Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2020 --TPH Global Solutions(R) a Chicago-based retail packaging, display and supply chain company and its Chicago-area manufacturing partners are collaborating to manufacture up to 500,000 plastic face shields by the end of April for frontline medical personnel in the coronavirus effort.



The companies expect to ramp up production for up to 2 million face shields within the next 60 days, according to David Schmidt, president and chief operating officer of TPH.



Addressing a "Catastrophic Shortage" of PPE



Schmidt said the catalyst to create face shields came from seeing media reports on the overwhelming shortages of PPE. After conversations with his high-level contacts within several healthcare system supply chains and hearing firsthand of the dire need for PPE, Schmidt decided to act.



Schmidt said it occurred to him that his company and others in the Chicago area were in a unique position to help with design, product management, manufacturing, and global supply chain expertise – and a surplus of production capacity that could be leveraged to get supplies into hospitals quickly. Schmidt said 150,000 of the face shields will be ready for use by mid-April.



Chicago Manufacturers Join the Effort



Schmidt began making inquiries last week and within a few days had the design and specifications needed to reach out to five of his Chicago-area manufacturing partners:



- Dordan Manufacturing Company

- Mercury Plastics Inc.

- Adams Foam & Rubber

- Assemblers Inc.

- Petra & Holum



Schmidt estimates that the companies will be able produce up to 25,000 face shields a day if the supply of elastic can keep pace with the other materials needed to produce the shields.



"Our goals are to get qualified materials to our frontline healthcare workers so they can safely care for our communities and to support our manufacturing partners so they can support their families through this economic upheaval," Schmidt said.



More PPE on the Way



In addition, Schmidt said TPH used its overseas resources to identify and secure an FDA-registered supply chain for additional PPE including disposable and surgical masks, N95/KN95 masks and isolation gowns. Those products are expected to start flowing into the U.S. within the next three weeks.



Schmidt said the initial focus will be on getting face shields into hospitals and hospital systems as quickly as possible where the need is greatest.



To learn more, visit www.tphinc.com/ppe



If you are a manufacturer or vendor that would like to become a supplier for TPH Global's Healthcare Division, email info@tphinc.net



About TPH Global Solutions Healthcare Division

In response to the unprecedented need for personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect the medical community during the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic, the Healthcare Division of TPH Global Solutions was founded to get FDA registered medical products in short supply to our frontline healthcare workers. TPH utilizes its global supply network created over the last 55 years to manufacture, assemble, co-pack, and deliver products where they are needed most. More: www.tphinc.com/ppe