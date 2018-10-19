Chicago Nursing Home Continues to Innovate with Assisted Living Plus Program

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2018 --Buckingham Pavilion has been leading the nursing home industry in the greater Chicago area for over 40 years and continues to do so to this day. The commitment that they carry to each of the residents of their home is exactly why Buckingham Pavilion has been an industry leader. Both residents and their families have experienced the difficulty of caring for their loved one when they've reached a level of care that couldn't be attained in a typical assisted living program that a local facility may provide.



In an aim to combat the unsettling feeling, Buckingham Pavilion offers its Assisted Living Plus program. As opposed to assisted living facilities which may offer very limited assistance during off-hours, Buckingham Pavilion has on-staff registered nurses stationed at Buckingham Pavilion 24 hours per day and 7 days per week. These nurses provide peace of mind not only for the residents living at the center, but their loved-ones who wish to know they are safe as well.



Unquestioned is Buckingham Pavilion's commitment to the residents of their state-of-the-art facility in addition to the loved-ones of residents. The Assisted Living Plus program is just one of the many ways that Buckingham Pavilion continues to act on the caring vision laid out over forty years ago. Those looking for compassionate nursing home in the Chicago area can trust Buckingham Pavilion to assist them no matter the range of assistance that the individual may need.



If you, or a loved one, in the Chicago area are seeking a dignified home with assisted living care, contact Buckingham Pavilion at 773-973-5333.



About Buckingham Pavilion

Opening its doors in 1974, Buckingham Pavilion has a state-of-the-art nursing care facility that is conveniently located on the Northside of Chicago. Recognized as a leader in memory care, Buckingham Pavilion is much more than your average nursing home. Our caring professionals aim to increase quality of life throughout our residents' time at the facility. Please visit the Buckingham Pavilion website, http://www.buckinghampavilion.com/, to learn more.