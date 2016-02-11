Chicago Orthodontist Announces Latest Special Offers for New and Existing Orthodontic Patients

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Dr. Guy Bibbs, Chicago orthodontist at Parkside Ortho Care recently announced two new special offers for new and existing orthodontic patients at his practice. For a limited time, Dr. Bibbs is offering a free whitening kit for every patient who refers two new patients to the practice. Additionally, Dr. Bibbs is offering new orthodontic patients a complimentary upgrade to cosmetic clear braces within 30 days of their initial exam and consultation, a $300 value. With these new specials, Dr. Bibbs and his staff hope that patients will have the resources to be even happier with their smiles during and after treatment.



Cosmetic clear braces are one of the latest developments in orthodontia that is helping patients feel more confident about their smiles while undergoing orthodontic treatment. They provide the same function as traditional braces with metal brackets and wires, however, the brackets are made with a clear material that is much less visible than their traditional counterparts. This method of treatment still offers patients the same effectiveness for treating even the most severe orthodontic cases, however, doesn't present the aesthetic inconvenience that many teens and adults are concerned about with traditional braces.



Many patients find that after their brackets have been removed following the completion of their orthodontic treatment that they have staining or discoloration in the areas of the teeth where the brackets were not mounted. Offering a free whitening kit for patients who refer others to the practice is Dr. Bibb's way of helping patients feel even more confident about their new straight smiles. The whitening kit can be used conveniently at home according the patient's own time frame and helps to remove staining and discoloration that occurred over the course of treatment.



At Parkside Ortho Care, Dr. Bibbs offers a variety of innovative corrective techniques for both teens and adults. In addition to conventional braces and cosmetic clear braces, Dr. Bibbs also offers patients options such as SPEED Braces, lingual braces that are placed behind the teeth, as well as treatments like Invisalign and ClearCorrect that straighten teeth using comfortable, clear aligners.



Dr. Bibbs offers a complimentary orthodontic exam and consultation for each patient who is interested in orthodontic treatment, no matter their age. During this appointment, Dr. Bibbs will answer any questions the patient has, go over exam findings with the patient, and recommend next steps and methods of treatment that will help the patient get the straight, beautiful smile they've always wanted.



About Dr. Guy L. Bibbs

With more than 35 years of experience as an orthodontic specialist, Dr. Bibbs has become known as one of the most qualified dental professionals in the Chicago area. He earned his DDS degree from the University of Illinois and throughout his career has received extensive training in the field of orthodontics. He is a member of the ADA, the Illinois State Dental Society, and the Chicago Dental Society. He is known by his patients for incorporating the latest technology and methods into his treatment plans to help his patients get the absolute best level of care.



To learn more about Dr. Guy L. Bibbs and the orthodontic services he offers for patients in the Chicago area, please visit www.parksideorthocare.com.