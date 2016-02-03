Chicago Restoration Experts at ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park Offer Hoarder Cleanup Services

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2016 --The cleaning and restoration experts at ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park are helping residents in the Chicago land area get rid of hoarding clutter in a timely, effective manner with professional hoarder cleanup services. Hoarding is a difficult situation for individuals and families who have found that the compulsive collection of possessions has interfered dramatically with regular life. The professionals at ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park are experienced with hoarder cleanup and can help families and individuals navigate this situation in a way that is much less overwhelming than trying to re-mediate it on their own.



In many instances, hoarding individuals or their loved ones attempt to start to clean up hoarder clutter on their own, however, the enormity of the situation soon just becomes too overwhelming to deal with. In other instances, the process may take weeks or even years to complete. ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park has both the experience and the equipment necessary to make the hoarder cleanup process quick and efficient.



When clients invest in hoarding cleanup services from ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park, they get an entire team of clutter cleaning specialists who not only help clean out the cluttered space, but also help individuals and loved ones recover sentimental items, documents, or valuables. They provide storage bins and filing boxes as well as packaging, transport, and storage for these items. ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park can also handle bio-hazard cleaning involving animal or human waste, appliance recycling, household hazardous waste disposal, donations of items to a charity of the client's choice, and deep cleaning of the area after the hoarded trash and clutter is removed.



ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park has worked with many hoarding cleanup clients who first attempted to take care of the issue on their own. However, they always remark at the extreme value of the professional cleanup services due to the time and frustration it saves clients that they would otherwise have to deal with for extensive periods.



In addition to hoarder cleanup services, ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park specializes in fire and water damage restoration and also offers a variety of other residential and commercial cleaning services. They provide carpet cleaning, furniture cleaning, tile and floor cleaning, whole house cleaning, duct cleaning, and mold remediation.



