Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2019 --Small businesses are making a comeback in America and that means small businesses are doubling down by being more aggressive about marketing.



With corporate profitability at its highest in four years, favorable GDP growth, consumer spending up year over year, and the percentage of investment as part of the economy back to pre-2008 levels, the US economy in 2018 and 2019 continued to go strong after a thriving 2017.



Along with other strong metrics marking general consumer confidence, small business owner confidence has increased over the year in this lucrative environment, and interesting new challenges have cropped up.



September 2019 – the jobless rate in America just hit a 50-year low and that means small businesses might feel the squeeze when it comes to hiring qualified applicants. That means outsourcing nice-to-haves that may be better handled by outside experts and vendors.



Chicago SEO company Hook Agency's owner Tim Brown put it this way, "We have seen a surge of small business owners who understand that they could be more profitable spending time on their people, systems, and business than trying to learn what we do."



"Just because it's enjoyable getting small businesses higher on Google, it doesn't mean it comes naturally to them – often our best customers are extremely smart experts in other fields, but would rather pay us less than it would cost to hire an internal SEO expert," Tim shared.



And indeed there is definitely a shortage of experts in niche fields like SEO available in the job market today. Tim talks about SEO experts at Hook Agency going through 3-6 months apprenticeships, and many other small businesses needing to do the same. On the job training is part of the new reality of niche specialties, and of course, business owners just don't always have the time to spend that much time with new hires.



For more information, visit https://hookagency.com/chicago-seo/.



About Hook Agency

Hook Agency is a small business SEO company that helps premium service businesses get higher on Google and get better leads so that they can save time, increase profit, and be more selective.



Contact

Tim Brown

TIM@HOOKAGENCY.COM