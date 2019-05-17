Chicago Window Pros Brings in Wide Range of House Windows in Chicago and Schaumburg, Illinois

Northfield, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2019 --For those looking for environment-friendly home improvements, changing the current house windows can be an excellent consideration. With several options out there, it becomes easier to ensure substantial financial savings in the heating and cooling prices of the home. Keeping it in mind, many homeowners are deciding to make the change. Chicago Window Pros is proud to bring in a range of house windows in Chicago and Schaumburg, Illinois.



A double hung window is one of the most popular offerings of the company. This window features moveable upper and lower sashes that tilt inward for easy cleaning. Picture and Architectural shaped windows can also be found in their product portfolio. These windows are a mainstay of modern classic design. Available in multiple styles, these windows make for an excellent choice for remodeling.



Sliding windows, on the other hand, are available in 2 or 3-lite configurations with the 3-lite horizontal sliding windows having operable end vents. One can also opt for Bay/Bow windows that consist of three windows in a single frame.



The professionals at Chicago Window Pros explain the benefits of each of these windows and help the clients find the right one that fits the needs of the clients. They also take great pride in being one of the leading manufacturers of beautiful yet sturdy windows around Arlington Heights, Bolingbrook, Glenview, North Chicago, Schaumburg areas.



With more than 20 years of experience, they bring the clients a wide variety of house windows to suit different needs. They also offer affordable prices without compromising on their quality and service.



About Chicago Window Pros

Chicago Window Pros offers its services to the people of Chicago, Arlington Heights, Northfield, as well as its surrounding areas.