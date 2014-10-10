Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2014 --The Promontory Corporation, a 121-unit high-rise cooperative in Hyde Park, selected Everywhere Wireless earlier this year to connect to the company’s Gigabit Plus Internet Network. Everywhere Wireless upgraded the entire building with new CAT6 Ethernet infrastructure to each residential unit, which is capable of providing up to 10,000 megabits per second, also known as 10 gigabits per second.



The property was designed by the famed architect Mies van der Rohe and was completed in 1949, as he took time away from the master planning and construction of Bronzeville’s 100-acre IIT campus. Comcast continues to provide video services to the units on a retail basis (where TV packages are sold directly to residents), while Everywhere Wireless provides Internet access to all residents. The Promontory is located at 5530 S. South Shore Drive in the Hyde Park neighborhood, just blocks from the University of Chicago and the Museum of Science of Industry in Chicago, Illinois. The community is professionally managed by Aegis Properties.



Everywhere Wireless is the same company who partnered with the City of Chicago to deliver Wi-Fi to many of Chicago’s beaches and parks, and most recently, set a Chicago record for the fastest Internet in all of Chicago, as reported by Crain’s Chicago Business last week. Everywhere Wireless owns, manages, and controls a Chicago-based Gigabit Internet Network, designed exclusively for multi-family communities within Chicago. EW’s network offers a 99.9% guaranteed uptime with speeds of more than 1,000 Megabits per second, also known as Gigabit speeds. More information about Everywhere Wireless can be found at www.EverywhereWireless.com or by calling (866) 923-0982.



