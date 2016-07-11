Chicagoland Air Duct Launches Special Groupon Offer for Duct Cleaning

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2016 --Chicagoland Air Duct, one of Chicago's top air duct maintenance providers, announced today that they are launching a special 73% OFF offer on Groupon for a limited time. The offer covers Air Duct and HVAC Cleaning. Each customer will have a Chicagoland Air Duct specialist visit their home and vacuum out all of their vents and the dryer. The specialist will also check the furnace.



"Most people don't think much about their air ducts," said Eran Toledo, owner of the company. "They're out of sight and usually don't cause any kind of visual problem. But, if you saw what we see in most people's ducts, you would want yours cleaned regularly. Ducts can accumulate dust, mold, and pollen. Dirty ducts make for an unhealthy living environment."



He noted that a homeowner might need duct service if he or she notices an odor coming from vents when the HVAC system is running. People should also have ducts cleaned if they notice a dust buildup or black marks on the vent grill or black marks or experience a sudden onset of allergies or respiratory problems.



Chicagoland Air Duct has been providing cleaner and safer air quality for homes and offices since 2009. The company is known for outstanding, personalized customer service and experienced service technicians. All of Chicagoland Air Duct's service technicians have been trained and are qualified to work with air duct cleaning and repair. They also receive training on new equipment and techniques, ensuring that the service is up-to-date.



"The air you breathe is a personal topic," Eran added. "We have respect for that. We want you to feel totally satisfied with our service." The company does air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, HVAC repair, and maintenance as well as chimney cleaning in houses, apartments, and businesses.



For more information, visit https://www.groupon.com/deals/chicagoland-air-duct



