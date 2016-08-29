Chicagoland Urges Customers to Clean Their Air Ducts in Summer

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --Chicagoland Air Duct, a leading HVAC company in the Chicago area, reminds customers that the summertime is the best time to clean air ducts. Once customers turn on their furnaces in the fall, the air inside the ductwork will start circulating again, and any potential dust, dirt, or pollen can contaminate the interior air, according to the company. Ducts and the air inside them should be cleaned by professionals with years of experience.



Operating since 2009, the company has served home and office clients. Its trained service technicians are on hand to handle any air duct cleaning need. They also have the latest equipment and techniques available to provide the best summertime duct cleaning services on the market. The company is licensed, bonded, and insured, plus its reputation proves that customers will appreciate and benefit from clean ducts throughout the upcoming heating season.



Duct cleaning will reduce the dust and pollen present in the home or office. It can both lead to a healthier environment and reduced energy costs, as air will better circulate. Efficiency is added because the temperatures will be cooler and users won't have to set the thermostat higher and because the ductwork will support more unrestricted airflow.



In addition, the company offers dryer vent cleaning, chimney cleaning, and general HVAC maintenance and service. Free estimates are available by contacting Chicagoland Air Duct online. The website also provides more information about service packages, including air duct cleaning, and discounts. A 30-day risk-free guarantee is provided to ensure that air ducts and vents are clean, air quality is improved, and the customer is satisfied with the result.



