Chick-Fil-a at Northeast Tower Enhances Its Partnership with Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and Their BarberaCares Programs to Bolster Safety and Bid for Breast Cancer

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and His BarberaCares Program along with the BarberaCares Bear will be at Northeast Tower Chick-fil-A to reinforce their Don't Text and Drive Slow Down Phone Down Partnership to make the boulevard safe and to kick-off the BarberaCares iHeart Bid for Cancer on Power 99, Q102, Radio 104.5, WDAS 105.3 and the Breeze 106.1 All proceeds are benefiting the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). BarberaCares celebrates the AACR as one of their Hometown Heroes with the PSA Proud Supporter of the AACR on the Pink Solar Recycling Kiosks in Philadelphia reminding all to donate to aacr.org



iHeart's Q102 will be on site at The Northeast Tower Chick-fil-A at Adams Avenue Thursday – 10/10 5pm – 7pm supporting BarberaCares and Northeast Tower Chick-fil-A Don't Text and Drive Slow Down Phone Down Campaign giving out Concert tickets, Prizes, other Giveaways and kicking off the BarberaCares iHeart Bid for Cancer for Cancer Research, Awareness, and Early Detection Scientific Advancements.



Roosevelt Boulevard, 12 lanes wide, it's basically an at-grade highway through densely populated city neighborhoods. Every year, there are about 700 crashes and 10 traffic fatalities on this single street. That's not including the number of pedestrian injuries and fatalities. More than 10 percent of all of Philadelphia's road fatalities happen on Roosevelt Boulevard, even though it represents just 0.6 percent of city streets. The Roosevelt Boulevard has two intersections at Grant Avenue and Red Lion Road which have been deemed to be the second and third most dangerous intersections in the country. The National Safety Council reports that cell phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year.



Gary Barbera reminds all that "Texting and Driving takes your eyes off the roadway. Not only can vehicular damage occur but life changing injuries. Driving is a privilege that comes with responsibility. Safety begins with awareness and it's our pleasure to partner with Duane Pierce Restaurant Operator of the Northeast Tower Chick-fil-A, he truly cares." They have joined forces on many occasions to serve their mutually diverse multi-lingual communities. Focusing on Roosevelt Boulevard Safety with their Don't Text and Drive Partnership as well as the common thread of hospitality and community cares consistent initiatives.



It's Always a Great Day at Chick-fil-A at the Northeast Tower now Chances to Win Concert Tickets, Giveaways, Prizes and to learn about Boulevard Safety and Breast Cancer Awareness.



Join Gary Barbera and His Gary BarberaCares Program Live Q102 Radio Remote and iHeart's Sister Stations for IHeart Bid for Cancer. Have fun, Have Chick-fil-A and a Chance to Win Concert Tickets and other Prizes.



Is Northeast Tower Chick-fil-A, Q102, AACR and Gary Barbera the Best???? Boy I Guess

About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and His BarberaCares Programs–

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscience, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized along side industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L , honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!