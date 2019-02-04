Chickie's and Pete's Is Bringing Back Fan Favorites for Valentine's Day

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2019 --Valentine's Day is right around the corner- do you have your table for two reserved? Chickie's and Pete's, the Philadelphia-based Sports Bar and Crab House is preparing for the crowds by bringing back three of their popular menu items for a limited time only. From February 8th-17th, Chickie's and Pete's will feature their Limoncello Seafood Bake, Seafood Sauté and Buck-A-Shuck Oysters at all their locations.



Chickie's and Pete's famous Limoncello Seafood Bake is made with fresh jumbo shrimp and jumbo lump crabmeat baked with mozzarella and their delicious garlic lemon limoncello sauce. Another popular menu item amongst seafood lovers is Chickie's and Pete's Seafood Sauté which includes mussels, clams, shrimp and lobster in their red, white or Sicilian sauce.



As part of the promotion, the Delaware Valley restaurant group will also feature their Buck-A-Shuck Oysters for $1. This promotion has been extremely popular with seafood lovers for years and keeps them coming back!



"Chickie's and Pete's is the perfect Valentine's spot for the whole family- our sharable dishes are great for lunch or dinner!" – Pete Ciarrocchi, Owner & CEO of Chickie's & Pete's.



More details on their Valentine's Day promotion will be posted shortly on the Chickie's and Pete's website: https://chickiesandpetes.com/valentines-day/



About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia Sports Bar and Crab House with more than a dozen stand-alone locations. Founded in 1977, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks throughout the country.